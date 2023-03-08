iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.00

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.52, with a volume of 66794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.59.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

