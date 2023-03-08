Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.65 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $162.06 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

