James Little Sells 4,500 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WCN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.21. 750,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.17. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

