Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $60.04.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

