Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $60.04.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.