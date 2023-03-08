Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 3,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 36,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

Japan Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.