JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in JD.com were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 69.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 329.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 761.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com Profile

JD opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.44 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

