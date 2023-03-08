JFrog’s (FROG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 105,813 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
