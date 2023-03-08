JFrog’s (FROG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $37,465.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,700,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,287,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,474 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,391. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 105,813 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.