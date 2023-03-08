JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.81% from the company’s current price.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

LNTH stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,931. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 483,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

