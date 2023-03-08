JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.
NYSE:SUI opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.51.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.
