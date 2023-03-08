JMP Securities Trims Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price to $11.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.28. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

