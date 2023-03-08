John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

