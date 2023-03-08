John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
