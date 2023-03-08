John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

JHS opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHS. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Further Reading

