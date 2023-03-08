John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance
JHS opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $14.24.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
