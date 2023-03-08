John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HPI stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

