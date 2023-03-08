John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $44.44

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.44, but opened at $42.32. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 533 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLYB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

