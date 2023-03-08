Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) PT Raised to GBX 170

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTC JSVGF remained flat at $1.18 on Wednesday. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

