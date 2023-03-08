JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
LON:JMG opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.83. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 91 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.45 ($1.45).
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile
