Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Black Spade Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSAQ. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BSAQ stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.