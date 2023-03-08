Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Black Spade Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSAQ. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BSAQ stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

About Black Spade Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.