Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.25% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGVC. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,707,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,279,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGVC opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

