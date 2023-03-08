Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,058 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 654,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 109,432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 780,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RMT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

