Karpus Management Inc. Has $679,000 Holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.