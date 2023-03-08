Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 992,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,007 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

TETE opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

