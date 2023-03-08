Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Jupiter Acquisition worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 45.6% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 46.7% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 942,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAQC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

