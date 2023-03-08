KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 2,483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 231,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 222,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KB Home by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KB Home by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,050,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

