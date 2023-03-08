Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

KBAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 56,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,766. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $244.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 205,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

