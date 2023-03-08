Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 963,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,120.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

