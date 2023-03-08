Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Raises Dividend to $1.18 Per Share

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

