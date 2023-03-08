KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.34

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 240132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $931.47 million, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.