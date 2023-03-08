KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.61.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $375.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.44 and its 200 day moving average is $363.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.