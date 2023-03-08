Komodo Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.74 million and $695,178.79 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00169800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00069547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

