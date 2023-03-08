Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.