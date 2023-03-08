Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
Shares of KTB opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
