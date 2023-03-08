Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $66.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,710,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.