Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kopin by 167.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kopin by 37.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

