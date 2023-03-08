Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Koppers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

