Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95.
Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.5 %
KFY stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after buying an additional 214,170 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
