Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lawson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lawson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Lawson Price Performance

OTCMKTS LWSOF opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Lawson has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

