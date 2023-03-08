Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Trading Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. 15,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
Leaf Mobile Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Leaf Mobile Company Profile
Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
