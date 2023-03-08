Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $150,820.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,536,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,720,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $205,759.24.

On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $103,926.10.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68.

On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

LEGH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 25,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

