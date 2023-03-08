Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Tops $0.14

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00425277 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28745942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

