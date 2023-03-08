Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares Up 6.5%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.15. 2,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Leonardo Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

