Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 2,455,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,529,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. HSBC raised their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Li Auto Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after buying an additional 4,419,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after purchasing an additional 323,341 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

