LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Sold by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,303,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. LianBio makes up approximately 0.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in LianBio were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio during the second quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN remained flat at $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. LianBio has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

