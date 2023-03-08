Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

