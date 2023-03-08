Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Down 6%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) shares were down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.75 and last traded at $72.46. Approximately 49,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 116,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Read More
