Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Down 6%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) shares were down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.75 and last traded at $72.46. Approximately 49,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 116,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.