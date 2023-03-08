Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Linde worth $151,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.56. 688,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,495. The firm has a market cap of $173.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.94.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.