Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $476.40 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.04 billion and $476.40 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $83.37 or 0.00378513 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,437,065 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

