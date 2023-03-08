Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $36.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $258.85 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

