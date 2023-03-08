Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 52.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Loews

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $267,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

