Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Insider Transactions at Logitech International
In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International
Logitech International Stock Performance
LOGI opened at $51.68 on Friday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.90.
About Logitech International
Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logitech International (LOGI)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.