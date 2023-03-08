Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 299,827 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 299,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 195,958 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.02.

Insider Activity

Coupang Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPNG opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.