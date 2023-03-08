Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.8 %

PAYC stock opened at $287.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

